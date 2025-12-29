3 More Districts Come Under VPN Ban in Jammu and Kashmir

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on the use of Virtual Private Network or VPN. Citing misuse of VPN services and threat to national security, a ban on VPN has been extended to three more districts in the Union Territory.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate of Kupwara, the use of Virtual Private Network services has been suspended across the district for a period of two months. He has cited public safety, cyber security and maintenance of law and order for imposing the ban on VPN.

In the order, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, the District Magistrate Kupwara, has referred to communications received from the police about a surge in the use of VPNs by a significant number of suspicious internet users in the district.

"Whereas the VPN services have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities, including incitement of unrest, dissemination of misleading or inflammatory content and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and tranquility and national security," reads the order.

The Magistrate has warned of legal action against any violation of the order and directed the police to ensure "strict enforcement of the order in letter and spirit".

Similar prohibitory orders have been issued by the District Magistrates of Shopian and Kulgam. Several other districts across J&K have already imposed the ban and more than 10 people have been booked for using VPN applications over the last one month.

On Friday, two persons were booked for violating prohibitory orders in Doda district after they were found using VPN on their mobile phones.

Officials say VPN is often used to circumvent online control measures by security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Doda Police Booked Two Persons for Using VPN Applications in Violation of District Magistrate's Orders @igp_jammu @JmuKmrPolice @Sandeepmehta075 @rphqdkr_jkp @dcdodaofficial," read a post from the official handle of the Doda district police.

In several areas, security forces are checking on the cellphones of people to find out if they are using VPN applications.

It was during one of these checks that two persons identified as Khalid Abrar and Mohammad Irfan were found to be using VPN at two separate places in Doda district.