4 Killed, 6 Injured In Car-Bike Collision In Madhya Pradesh

Four lives were lost in a tragic accident when a car collided with a bike near Pidoura village on the Etawah-Uttar Pradesh highway that passes through Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, leaving six others with severe injuries.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Monday in the Barohi police station area of Bhind district.

The police reached the spot and sent the victims for post-mortem examinations.

A local legislator from Bhind, Narendra Singh Kushwaha, who was passing through the highway, first saw the injured lying on the road. He took the injured to the district hospital of Bhind in his vehicle.

Among those killed, three were riding the bike, while the fourth victim was a passenger in the car.

Of the three injured, all are in critical condition, they were later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Narendra Singh Kushwaha, when he came upon the scene, said the injured were strewn across the road. He halted his journey and took immediate action, arranging for their transport to the district hospital.

The legislator not only ensured their admission to the hospital but also personally oversaw their treatment.

As reports emerged about the gravity of the accident, Mr Kushwaha took to social media to express his commitment: "After admitting all the injured victims in the road accident near Pidoura village to Bhind hospital, I personally reached the hospital and took stock of the condition of the victims and on that basis, arranged for their proper treatment and sent the more seriously injured victims to Gwalior for treatment," wrote the legislator on his X handle.

The deadly head-on collision between the car and the bike resulted in instantaneous deaths, with the sheer impact claiming four lives on the spot.

This incident serves as yet another grim reminder of the pressing need for enhanced road safety measures.

According to police, the victims, who were riding the bike, have been identified as Biharilal Baghel (40), a resident of Kathma village, along with his uncle Sujan Singh Baghel (50) and cousin Rishikesh Baghel (22) and the car occupant Mehmood (23).

The bikers had attended a pre-wedding ritual in Bhind and were returning home late at night.

Rishikesh was at the helm of the bike when the incident occurred. The high-speed collision left the car uncontrollable, causing it to overturn by the roadside. Among its passengers, Mahmood (23), son of Hamid Khan from Porsa village, succumbed to his injuries instantly. Other occupants of the car who received injuries include Suraj (19), Kallu (22), Anshu (22), Shakeel (24), and Chalu (22) -- were gravely injured and transported to the District Hospital, Bhind via ambulance and critical patients were later shifted to Gwalior, the police said.

