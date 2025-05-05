India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: The situation remains tense between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Pakistan resorting to unprovoked firing across the LoC for the 11th consecutive night. On the adjoining night of May 4 and May 5, small arms firing was directed from posts in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded to the firing promptly.

The United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people, including one Nepali national, were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland" - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire on April 22. India has vowed to track down and punish every terrorist involved in the massacre.

Here are the LIVE updates on India-Pakistan tensions: