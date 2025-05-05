India-Pakistan Tensions Live Updates: The situation remains tense between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Pakistan resorting to unprovoked firing across the LoC for the 11th consecutive night. On the adjoining night of May 4 and May 5, small arms firing was directed from posts in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded to the firing promptly.
The United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Twenty-six people, including one Nepali national, were killed and many others were injured as multiple terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland" - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire on April 22. India has vowed to track down and punish every terrorist involved in the massacre.
Here are the LIVE updates on India-Pakistan tensions:
On CCTV, Tourists Seen Running At Pahalgam Market After Terror Attack
CCTV footage from a market downhill from the picturesque meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran valley showed tourists including children running and vehicles speeding down the road, an hour after the terror attack began.
The footage timestamp matched the time on April 22 i.e. one hour after the terrorists with cross-border linkages started shooting at tourists, sources said.
The tourists, including elderly people, who were seen running in the CCTV came to the market downhill from Baisaran's higher ground using a route that the terrorists had not blocked, sources said.
Some of the vehicles seen in the footage were carrying injured people, they said.
The terrorists killed 26 tourists and disappeared into the forest. The terror attack was seen from multiple angles in videos taken by survivors.
Imran Khan's Party To Skip Government Briefing On India-Pak Tensions
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of incarcerated former premier Imran Khan on Sunday announced to skip the key government briefing on the current situation between Pakistan and India.
This decision was announced in a statement by the party's political committee.
"Since this is merely a government briefing and there does not appear to be any serious attempt to build a national consensus, nor is there any intention to include an important national leader like Imran Khan, we believe that the participation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in this briefing is not necessary," the PTI said.
"If Missiles Are Going To Rain...": Experts On Cost Of India-Pak War
As emotions run high in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, a former diplomat has warned that public mood should not dictate a war with Pakistan. Ajay Bisaria, former high commissioner to Pakistan, highlighted the key aspects of such an action and said its timing should not be based on what the people feel.
"For any operation to succeed, you need three elements: speed, surprise, and secrecy. There is an issue of choosing our timing, and that should not be dictated by the public mood," said the former diplomat on an ANI podcast.
Mr Bisaria, who has headed the Indian mission in Pakistan during 2017-2020, stressed the need to be able to fight the battle on its own if the situation escalates.
"We have to fight this battle on our own. When you escalate, you have to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, which is an uncontrolled escalation where you could even be fighting a full-scale war. And have the capacity, intent, political will, and national will to be able to do that," he added.
Rajnath Singh's Big Hint Amid Tension With Pakistan
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said it is his responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a "befitting reply" to those who cast an evil eye on India.
The comments came amid the tension with Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.
India has said the terrorists have cross-border linkages.
"I want to assure you that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, what you desire will certainly happen," the Defence Minister said, alluding to what people across the nation have been talking about the need for a response to Pakistan.
"As the defence minister, it is my responsibility to work with my soldiers and ensure the protection of the country's borders. And it is my responsibility to give a befitting reply, by working with the armed forces, to those who cast an evil eye on our country," Mr Singh said.
UN Security Council To Meet Today To Discuss India-Pakistan Tensions
The United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. It will be an opportunity for both sides to express their views on the cross-border tensions before the international community.
This comes a day after Pakistan's foreign office said it will inform the world security body about "India's aggressive actions, provocations, and provocative statements".
The UN Security Council had condemned in the strongest terms the terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, underlining the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers and the sponsors of "this reprehensible act of terrorism" accountable and bring them to justice.
India-Pakistan tensions: Pakistan Continues Firing For 11th Consecutive Night
The situation remains tense between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Pakistan resorting to unprovoked firing across the LoC for the 11th consecutive night.
On the adjoining night of May 4 and May 5, small arms firing was directed from posts in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army responded to the firing promptly.
Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.