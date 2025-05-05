India Asks Asian Development Bank To Halt Funding To Pakistan: Sources

The diplomatic measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre picked up again today with New Delhi requesting the Asian Development Bank or ADI to discontinue financial support to Pakistan.

Sources said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took up the matter with ADB chief Masato Kanda at a recent meeting.

Ms Sitharaman, sources said, has already discussed the issue with her Italian counterpart and is engaging with several European nations.

India is also pushing for Pakistan's inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list while calling for a review of multilateral funding flows to Islamabad.

