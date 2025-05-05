Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

India Asks Asian Development Bank To Halt Funding To Pakistan: Sources

Read Time: 1 min
Share
India Asks Asian Development Bank To Halt Funding To Pakistan: Sources

The diplomatic measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre picked up again today with New Delhi requesting the Asian Development Bank or ADI to discontinue financial support to Pakistan.

Sources said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took up the matter with ADB chief Masato Kanda at a recent meeting.

Ms Sitharaman, sources said, has already discussed the issue with her Italian counterpart and is engaging with several European nations. 

India is also pushing for Pakistan's inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list while calling for a review of multilateral funding flows to Islamabad.
 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pakistan, Pahalgam
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now