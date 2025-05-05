UN Security Council To Meet Today To Discuss India-Pakistan Tensions

The United Nations Security Council will meet today to discuss the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan's foreign office said yesterday it would brief the UN on regional developments in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India.

"This important diplomatic move is part of Pakistan's efforts to present accurate facts to the international community," said the foreign office of Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

India had suspended the Indus treaty, citing "sustained cross-border terrorism" from Pakistan after terror links to the neighbouring country emerged in the Pahalgam attack. Denying responsibility, Pakistan had called for a "neutral investigation".

A week ago, India also warned the UN over Pakistan misusing and undermining the global forum to "indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India."

India has also reached out to eight non-permanent member nations of the Security Council as part of its diplomatic offensive.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India announced a string of measures against Pakistan, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended trade with New Delhi, including through third countries. It also rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any measures to stop the flow of water to Pakistan under the pact would be seen as an "act of war".