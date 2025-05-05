Lufthansa To Emirates: International Airlines Shun Pakistan Airspace Amid India Tensions

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. International airlines, including Air France, British Airways, Emirates, and Lufthansa, are avoiding Pakistani airspace due to heightened tensions after a terror attack in Pahalgam. This change impacts Pakistan’s earnings from overflight fees.

Amid increasing tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, several international airlines are avoiding Pakistani airspace, according to airlines' statements and flight tracker data. Among major airlines avoiding airspace over Pakistan are Air France, British Airways, UAE's Emirates and Germany's Lufthansa.

The airspace detours follow retaliatory measures between nuclear-armed rivals after a Pakistan-backed terrorist group took responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, mostly civilians. In response to the attack, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani carriers. Pakistan has also barred Indian-owned or operated aircraft from its airspace.

Which Airlines Are Avoiding Pak Airspace

Flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed that Lufthansa Flight LH760 from Frankfurt to New Delhi flew nearly an hour longer on Sunday, as it took a longer route to its destination. The airline, in a statement to news agency Reuters, said Lufthansa Group is "avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice." The carrier added that it is monitoring developments in the region and will update its route accordingly.

Flight tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates were also turning north towards Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace, after travelling over the Arabian Sea.

Citing the "recent evolution of tensions" between India and Pakistan, Air France, in a statement, said that it has "decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice."

The carrier said it was altering its flight schedule and plans with destinations such as Delhi, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh, entailing longer flight times.

So far, British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates have not issued any formal statements, but their rerouted flights reflect broader industry caution, despite longer distances and higher fuel costs for airlines.

How Will The Move Affect Pakistan

The flight route alterations are set to cut Pakistan's earnings from overflight fees, which can run into hundreds of dollars a flight, depending on aircraft weight and distance covered.

Pakistan's reserves with the central bank stand at $10.2 billion, barely enough to cover two months' worth of imports, according to a Reuters report.

