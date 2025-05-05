MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow: Here's How To Check On NDTV

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025, tomorrow. Students can check their results on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, once it is released.

The results are expected to be announced via a press conference. Students should keep their roll number, roll code, and admit card ready for quick access.

MP Board Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

Students must score at least 33% in both theory and practical exams to pass.

How to Check MP Board Results 2025 on NDTV Education Portal

Step 1. Visit ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2. Click on 'Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'

Step 3. Select your class:

Class 10 Result 2025

Class 12 Result 2025

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 5. Submit to view and download your marksheet

How To Check MP Board Results 2025 On Official Websites

Step 1. Visit mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Step 3. Enter your roll number and roll code, then submit

Step 4. Your MP Board Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

MP Board Previous Year Results

In recent years, MP Board Class 10 results have shown fluctuating trends. The 2024 pass percentage dropped to 58.10%, the lowest in the past five years. This was a decline from 61.32% in 2023, 59.54% in 2022, and 62.84% in 2020. The 2021 results stood out with a 100% pass rate, attributed to mass promotions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Class 12 results have shown steady improvement. The pass rate increased to 64.48% in 2024, up from 55.28% in 2023. These figures offer a helpful context for understanding this year's outcome and help students set realistic expectations.

