All About Santhara, Jain Ritual Of Voluntary Fasting To Death

A three-year-old girl suffering from a terminal illness died after being administered Santhara – a Jain ritual of voluntary fasting unto death – by a spiritual leader in Indore.

Viyana Jain, daughter of IT professionals Piyush and Varsha Jain, was diagnosed with brain tumour last December. After surgery and treatment failed, the family turned to spiritual guidance. On March 21, during a visit to Jain monk Rajesh Muni Maharaj, the child was given the Santhara vow with her parents' consent. Minutes later, she died.

What Is Santhara?

Santhara, also known as Sallekhana, is a Jain religious practice in which an individual voluntarily chooses to end their life through fasting, according to A Sundara, head of the Department of Archaeology and Museums in Karnataka. The practice involves gradually abstaining from food and water, and is undertaken by Jains as a way to purify the soul and attain liberation.

The vow cannot be taken at will.

According to A Sundara's research, Jain scriptures clearly say that Santhara should only be observed when death is near, or when a person is unable to follow religious duties due to old age, incurable illness, or extreme conditions like famine.

For example, if someone's worsening eyesight leads them to unknowingly harm living beings – violating the principle of ahimsa – they may choose Santhara.

The Practice Of Santhara

An important Jain text from around the 4th century AD, Ratnakaranda Shravakachara by Samantabhadra, gives a clear explanation of the Santhara vow and how it should be followed.

The text says that this vow should be taken to free the soul from the body, but only during extreme situations – like a natural disaster, old age, or an illness that cannot be cured.

Anyone taking the vow must control their emotions, give up all their possessions, and mentally detach from loved ones. They should forgive everyone, ask for forgiveness, and feel sorry for their wrongdoings. Then, with a peaceful mind, they should focus on prayers and slowly stop eating and drinking and fast until death.

Is Santhara Legal?

While Santhara is an accepted and revered practice in Jainism, it has faced legal challenges in India. In 2015, the Rajasthan High Court ruled that Santhara should be considered illegal, equating it to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court's reasoning was that the voluntary decision to end one's life was a form of self-harm and could not be justified as a religious practice.

The ruling, however, was met with protests from the Jain community. A month later, the Supreme Court stayed the order, allowing Santhara to continue under religious freedom protections.