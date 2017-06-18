Google Doodle Celebrates Father's Day Showing Beautiful Father-Child Bond

Google on Sunday celebrated Father's Day with a special cactus doodle as a tribute to dads across the world. The adorable doodle shows the beautiful father- child bond into six pictures of a cactus plant.The pictures depict how a father nurtures his children since their birth.Through this, the search engine has honoured the love and sacrifices that a father makes for the betterment of their children. Every year the day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June.The doodle shows the a cactus father combing the child's hair, playing with them, and feeding them.Fathers Day is celebrated to acknowledge the sacrifices and love they shower on us. On this day, children express thanks to their fathers for all their unconditional love and affection.Celebration of the festival helps children understand the important role their father play in their life. Father's Day helps in strengthening father-child relationship and consequently in the emotional development of a child.While Father's Day is usually celebrated on the third Sunday of June, several countries such as Italy, Croatia, Spain and Portugal celebrate it on March 19.Some loving daughters and sons also send greeting cards and gifts to their fathers to mark the day. According to reports, some communities even observe cultural programmes themed on Fathers.There are numerous stories related to father's day but the most popular story is about a young girl named Sonora Dodd of Washington.In May 1909, Ms Dodd was listening to a church sermon on Mother's Day, when the idea stuck her of having a day dedicated for fathers.The following year, she appealed for June 5, which was her father's birthday, to be celebrated as Father's Day. However, the first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910 officially.