"India's Water Will Be Used For India's Interests": PM Modi's Message To Pak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the decision to put a freeze on the Indus water treaty that stopped the supply to Pakistan, will not be reversed, saying "India's water will be used for India's interests".

Speaking at an ABP Network event this evening, PM Modi said, "These days, there is a lot of discussion in the media about water... Earlier, even the water that was India's right was flowing out of the country. Now, India's water will flow for India's benefit, it will be conserved for India's benefit, and it will be used for India's progress".

The plug on Indus water treaty is one of the several diplomatic measures taken against Pakistan following the devastating terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people - 25 tourists and a local - were killed.

It is also one calculated as the most impactful, given the neighbouring country's dependence on the Indus water. So far, India had been taking just a fraction of the water it is entitled to under the 1961 treaty, which had survived multiple stand-offs with Islamabad and a war.

The other measures included shutting of the border and cancelling the visas of Pakistan nationals who were in India.

The attack has brought the international community rallying behind India. The matter has resonated in the United Nations as well, which has taken Pakistan to task.

The country is now preparing for an unprecedented civil defence security drill tomorrow to "train civilians and students for effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack".

