Fragile Calm Holds In Nagaland, But Protesters Say It's Not Over Yet

Kohima: Days of protests in Nagaland have now given way to a fragile normalcy. Roadblocks that paralysed the capital, Kohima, and Dimapur have been lifted. But the protesters have not withdrawn yet.
The protests were against the dilution of tribal rights guaranteed under Article 371(A) of the constitution which included 33 per cent reservation for women in civic elections in urban areas. The Naga tribal group protested this clause on grounds that it dilutes constitutional provisions that allows them to follow their customary laws. But it escalated after two boys among the protesters were killed in police firing last week.
As a peace offering, the government declared the election null and void. But the protesters also want the Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang and his cabinet to resign.
"The Nagaland Baptist Church Council advised us to declare the election bill and void and we have. As far as the civic election is concerned we have fulfilled demands of all the organisations. But they are still continuing the agitation demanding that I should step down," the Chief Minister told NDTV.
Mr Zeliang has said he won't step down. Not unless a majority of his MLAs ask for it. He said the death of the two boys is unfortunate and has ordered an enquiry.
The municipal council in Kohima, which was burned down in retaliation, today gives two contrasting images of the protest that paralysed the state for over a week. A memorial now stands outside the burnt office.
As restoration work begins, locals say the memorial will serve as a reminder for the sacrifice the boys made for protecting constitutional rights of Naga tribes.
"Now things are peaceful. People want peace. It is peaceful only because of the intervention of the governor. He has given an assurance to the Naga public that he will resolve the situation," Dr Vilhusa Seleyi, President of the Angami Public Organisation told NDTV.
Neinguvotuo Krose, the President of the Angami Youth Organisation said, "We are doing this and upholding Naga sentiments. Till the time our demands are met we will continue protests."
The state remains under a blanket of security including the paramilitary Assam Rifles which was deployed after protesters had set fire to government buildings and vehicles.