In Major Op, Assam Rifles Recover Heavy Weapons In Nagaland

Assam Rifles on Monday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition close to the Indo-Myanmar border in Mon district of Nagaland.

Following inputs regarding the weapons near border area, the Assam Rifles troops launched the search operation and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition comprising 11 Mortar tubes ((82 mm), 04 tubes (106 mm), 10 Pistols, 198 Hand Held Radio Sets and one Satellite Phone.

During the search operation the Assam Rifles also seized one Kenbo bike, one Bolero vehicle and other war like stores.

The troops also arrested one individual during the raid.

The recovered items and arrested individual have been handed over to the Nagaland Police.

"Successful operation by Assam Rifles as part of Border Sealing have dealt a big blow to nefarious designs of inimical elements to undertake subversive activities in the the region," the Spear Corps said on X.

