WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Can Appeal Extradition To US, Rules UK Court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won a bid to appeal against a UK court ruling approving his extradition to the United States to face trial on espionage charges.

Two London High Court judges permitted Assange to appeal, having previously asked Washington to provide "satisfactory assurances" about free speech protections at any US trial.

