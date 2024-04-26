Nagaland Board To Announce Results For Class 10, 12 Today

The Nagaland Board of School Education, (NBSE) will announce the results for Class 10 and 12 exam today. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website nbsenl.edu.in and nbse.nic.in.

Students are required to score at least 33 marks in each subject and overall to qualify the exam. The NBSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to 23 and class 12 exams from February 12 to March 6. Over 60,000 students appeared for the Nagaland board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 across 68 centres.

The mark sheet received online will be provisional and students will be required to collect original and valid mark sheets from their respective school authorities. The overall pass percentage of students in 2023 Nagaland board exam was 70.32 per cent in class 10 and 82.62 per cent in class 12.

Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Nagaland Board Result 2024 for HSLC or HSSLC link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the document and keep a hard copy for further need.