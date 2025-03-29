Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025: Where To Check Results Once Declared

Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025: The Nagaland Board of School Education, (NBSE) will announce the results for Class 10 and 12 exam soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website nbsenl.edu.in and nbse.nic.in.

Students are required to score at least 33 marks in each subject and overall to qualify the exam.

The NBSE HSLC exams were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. The HSSLC exams were held from February 11 to March 7, 2025

The mark sheet received online will be provisional and students will be required to collect original and valid mark sheets from their respective school authorities.

Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2025: Steps To Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of NBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Nagaland Board Result 2025 for HSLC or HSSLC link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the document and keep a hard copy for further need.

Nagaland Board Exam Results 2025: Check Results On NDTV

Nagaland Board Class 10 Exam Results 2025

Nagaland Board Class 12 Exam Results 2025

Nagaland Board Class 10 Results 2024

The results were released on April 26. The pass percentage of students who qualified Class 10 is 71.87%. Mhanchilo Yanthan has topped the Nagaland Board Class 10 exams with 98.83.

Nagaland Board Class 12 Results 2024

The results were released on April 26. In Class 12, the pass percentage of students from Commerce stream is 87.67%, Science stream is 80.93% and from Arts stream is 83.16%. Narola Imsong who secured 96.20% has topped Class 12 Science, Keletsole Mekro has securing 97.40% has bagged top position in Arts stream. With 98.40% Satyam Kumar Jaiswal is the topper in Commerce stream.