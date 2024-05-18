PM Modi Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar In Mumbai

Prime Minister Modi also addressed a mega public meeting at UP's Barabanki.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Veer Savarkar and Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mumbai on Friday.

He paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, the former Union Minister and head of the Constitution committee, at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to the Veer Savarkar, freedom fighter leader of Hindu Mahasabha, at the Veer Savarkar Memorial in Mumbai.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. 13 constituencies including the six seats in Mumbai are among the ones that will vote on May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 18 seats.

Earlier in the day, during his address in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, PM Modi sharpened his attack against the Congress party, Samajwadi Party, and INDIA bloc, accusing it of "appeasement politics."

He said that Congress intends to change the Constitution by giving people's property to their "vote bank" that is engaged in "vote jihad" for them.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Friday, PM Modi said, "This time, the SP-Congress has made their intentions clear even before the elections. Congress is saying that it will investigate everyone's property. Then they will give a part of your property to the vote bank that does vote jihad for them."

"Where there is Congress government, these people are reducing the reservation of Dalits and backward classes and giving it to Muslims. Now these people want to change the Constitution and give the entire reservation of SC-ST-OBC to Muslims," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed a mega public meeting at UP's Barabanki, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party and Samajwadi Party said they would run a bulldozer over the Ram Temple in Ayodhya if elected in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"If the Congress, SP, and their INDIA partners come to power, our Ram Lalla would have to return to the tent again as they would run a bulldozer over the Ram Mandir. They should take lessons from Yogi-ji (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) on where to run bulldozers and where not to," PM Modi said.

