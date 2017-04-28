For Mamata Banerjee's 12 Partymen, A Money Laundering Case In Narada Sting: 10 Points

Case of money laundering has been filed against 12 Trinamool leaders in Narada sting case
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate or ED, which investigates financial crimes, has registered a case of money laundering against 12 leaders of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in what is called the Narada scam. The leaders of West Bengal's ruling party are accused of accepting cash as bribes allegedly in a sting operation conducted by a local news website, Narada News. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said the Central Bureau of Investigation must investigate the charges and criticised Ms Banerjee's effort to stop the premier investigation agency from handling the inquiry.
Here are the latest developments:
The ED has filed its case based on the CBI's First Information Report against 13 Trinamool leaders including lawmakers Mukul Roy, Sultan Ahmed, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Aparupa Poddar. The agency will investigate "proceeds of crime" allegedly generated in the case and said it will summon the leaders soon.
The Narada sting was aired on television channels in West Bengal ahead of last year's assembly elections, which Mamata Banerjee swept, winning a second term as Chief Minister.
The sting showed people resembling Trinamool ministers and leaders accepting cash from Narada journalists who posed as representatives of a fictitious company seeking favours from the government.
Mamata Banerjee has said the footage is doctored and has the BJP, which rules at the Centre, of using central agencies to "intimidate" her party as it sets its eyes on expanding its influence in West Bengal.
At an event in Kolkata last week, Ms Banerjee made all the ministers accused of accepting bribe in the Narada case stand on stage and said anyone from the Trinamool Congress sent to jail would "return a hero."
Two senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress were also recently arrested for alleged involvement in a ponzi scheme called the Rose Valley Chit Fund in which small-time investors were cheated of their savings through an unregulated fund.
Trinamool leaders like Madan Mitra have also been accused of close links to the Saradha Group which went bust in 2013, wiping out as much as $3.7 billion in deposits from mostly low-income families. Saradha had some Trinamool MPs on its payroll.
The Calcutta High Court has said that a forensic lab reported that the Narada footage appeared genuine. Mathew Samuel, the editor of Narada News, told the court that the recordings were done using an iPhone.
The Calcutta High Court had recommended a CBI inquiry, saying the state police had acted like "puppets on a string" controlled by the government while investigating the case.
Ms Banerjee's government had alleged a bias by the High Court and its lawyers had to apologise in the Supreme Court for that.