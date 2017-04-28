For Mamata Banerjee's 12 Partymen, A Money Laundering Case In Narada Sting: 10 Points

Case of money laundering has been filed against 12 Trinamool leaders in Narada sting case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate or ED, which investigates financial crimes, has registered a case of money laundering against 12 leaders of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in what is called the Narada scam. The leaders of West Bengal's ruling party are accused of accepting cash as bribes allegedly in a sting operation conducted by a local news website, Narada News. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court said the Central Bureau of Investigation must investigate the charges and criticised Ms Banerjee's effort to stop the premier investigation agency from handling the inquiry.