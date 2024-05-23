86 Positive For Drugs After Bengaluru's 'Sunset To Sunrise' Rave: FIR

Most of the people who attended the party were consuming drugs, the police said (File)

The Bengaluru Police has registered a case against 104 people after a rave party was busted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru earlier this week.

The 'Sunset to Sunrise Victory' rave - held at GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronic City - was attended by high-profile men and women from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and continued till the early morning hours, initial reports said. The prominent guests included Telugu actors Hema and Ashi Roy, sources told NDTV.

According to the FIR, accessed by NDTV, 73 men and 30 women were at the party, of whom 59 men and 27 women tested positive for narcotics in the blood test done by the police at a private hospital.

Most of the people who attended the party were consuming drugs, the police said, adding that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) will send notices to all those who have tested positive.

The police seized 14.4 grams of MDMA pills, 1.16 grams of MDMA crystals, six grams of hydro cannabis, five grams of cocaine, 500-denomination notes with cocaine coating, six grams of hydro ganja, five mobile phones, two cars - a Volkswagen and a Land Rover, and DJ equipment, including sound and lighting, the FIR copy said.

The case, initially filed at Electronic City - where the farmhouse is located, was transferred to the Hebbagodi police and later to the CCB.

On May 20, the police raided the rave party near Electronic City and seized a huge cache of drugs, including MDMA pills and cocaine. The event, masqueraded as a birthday party, continued till the crack of dawn.