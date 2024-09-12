Telugu actress Hema, 87 Others Named In Bengaluru Rave Party Charge Sheet

Police sources said her medical reports confirmed that Hema had consumed MDMA. (Representational)

Karnataka Police on Thursday submitted a charge sheet naming Telugu actress Hema and 87 others in connection with a rave party at a farmhouse near Bengaluru that was busted in May this year.

The 1,086-page charge sheet submitted to the Bengaluru Rural Additional District Sessions Court mentions that Hema had consumed narcotic substances at the party themed 'Sunset to Sunrise Victory' on May 20, which was attended by around 100 people, including techies, Telugu actors, and others.

Police sources said her medical reports confirmed that Hema had consumed MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy which contains stimulant and psychedelic properties. Another actress has been made witness in the case after she tested negative for consumption of drugs.

The charge sheet has named 88 persons as accused in the case, including a Nigerian national named Augstin Dada. Of them, 79 are facing charges of consuming narcotic substances.

The police also submitted call detail records (CDRs) of the accused to the court.

According to the charge sheet, the police seized MDMA tablets, MDMA crystals, 5 gm cocaine, Rs 500 currency notes laced with cocaine, large quantity ganja, five mobile phones, Volkswagen and Land Rover cars, and other articles from GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City, the venue of the rave party.

.The anti-narcotics wing of Karnataka Police raided the rave party organised at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru on May 20. MDMA, cocaine, ganja, and other narcotic substances were allegedly used by those who attended the party.

The investigation revealed that about 100 persons attended the party, most of whom were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The organisers of the party reportedly flown in over 25 people from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru for the event.

The police also found a pass belonging to an Andhra Pradesh MLA in one of the cars parked at the farmhouse, sources stated.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an individual named Hari from Hyderabad organised the party under the pretext of a birthday celebration.

As the party continued past 2 a.m., narcotics wing officers raided the farmhouse. The police also found more than 15 luxury cars at the venue.

Popular Telugu actress Hema was arrested on June 3 in connection with the case before being released on bail.

In a video message released after the raid, Hema had claimed that she was not present in the party as she was relaxing at a farm in Hyderabad at that time. However, the police refused to buy her claims.

The actress had also created a scene while being taken away after a medical test, lashing out at the media for reporting 'fake news'.

The police weere also investigating the possibility of a sex racket operating alongside the supply of drugs.

Five people were arrested in the case before it was transferred from the Electronics City police station to the CCB's Anti-Narcotics Wing.

Three police personnel were suspended for negligence in duty in connection with the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)