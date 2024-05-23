Aditi Rao Hydari Brought Ethereal Elegance To The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Black And White Gaurav Gupta Gown

Aditi Brought Ethereal Elegance To Cannes 2024 In A Black And White Gown

The 77th Cannes Film Festival has seen an array of A-listers grace the red carpet with their top-notch style. The film festival has also developed a reputation for fashion statements and Aditi Rao Hydari is standing true to that status. While many Indians made their debut this year, Aditi Rao Hydari has once again attended the event in all her fashion glory. The actress always brings along a new fashion flair and yet again, she made an appearance looking her stylish best. To walk the carpet, the actress looked stunning in this monochromatic number that came with all the right glam details. From the tailored fit to the stunning silhouette, her Gaurav Gupta look was right on point. She went for a signature minimal glam that comprised of tinted nude lips and a fresh glow. Trust Aditi to deliver red carpet glam like no one else.

Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic numbers are all things chic. In this Gulbahar Kalidaar jacket and sharara set from Bhumika Sharma, Aditi looked incredible. Her outfit included an oversized black long jacket featuring full sleeves and red and pink floral print designs. She also added matching sharara pants and a black tube top to round off her fit.

The actress once draped a lovely yellow saree from Raw Mango and proved that simplicity is a winner any day. Aditi styled her gorgeous drape, featuring sheer golden designs, with a contrasting bottle green blouse, which came with a similar kind of golden work.

Aditi Rao Hydari's sharara set from Manish Malhotra looked straight out of a royal closet. The short and heavily embroidered kurti was teamed with black sharara and a mesh dupatta, with gota work running across the border. Aditi's choice of accessory was a pair of statement danglers with green stones.

