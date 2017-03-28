Don't Upset China: Assam Terror Group ULFA's Message To Dalai Lama

Highlights China has objected to Dalai Lama's proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh Dalai Lama is the political leader of Tibetan diaspora in India Chief of terror group ULFA(I) Paresh Baruah is said to be hiding in China

A faction of the banned terror group of Assam, ULFA, has weighed in on the controversy over Dalai Lama's proposed visit to Arunachal Pradesh, with a message that leans to the Chinese side. The ULFA faction led by Paresh Baruah - who had been reportedly hiding in China -- insists that the 81-year-old spiritual leader should mind what he says and not cause a setback in bilateral relations. Underscoring that Assam is culturally close to China, the group said it "won't tolerate India's views to be propagated from Assam's soil".The warning comes days after China voiced its displeasure over the proposed visit, saying by allowing it, India was risking "serious damage" in the ties between the two nations. China has repeatedly claimed that the Nobel laureate -- who is also the political leader of the Tibetan diaspora in India -- is a separatist.In its open letter, ULFA (I) urged Dalai Lama "not to utter" any words in "private or public" against China. "China has always been a friendly neighbour of ours and the relationship between China and Assam is truly very deep in linguistic and cultural heritage of the two nations," ULFA(I) president Abhizeet Asom wrote in a letter, a copy of which is with NDTV."India has kept her nuclear arsenal ready on Assam's soil to use against your country," the letter added. "In neutralising Indian military power, China is also likely to unleash an immense counter offensive which will be a disaster for Assam. Moreover, your beloved Tibet also likely to suffer heavily from your host's action."Paresh Baruah, who is on the police wanted list, is said to be hiding in China, though Beijing has reportedly denied his presence on its soil. There have also been reports that Ulfa has training camps in the Chinese territory.Dalai Lama, who is going on a tour of the northeast, will start his visit with Assam on April 1. He is expected to visit Tawang, a Buddhist majority town in Arunachal Pradesh that China lays claim to, sometime after April 4. Union minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to accompany him.The Chinese foreign ministry has said India was "fully aware of the seriousness of the Dalai issue and the sensitivity of China-India border question"."Under such background if India invites the Dalai to visit to the mentioned territory, it will cause serious damage to peace and stability of border region and China-India relations," its spokesman Geng Shuang said earlier this month.