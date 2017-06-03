CBSE Class 10 Results: Pass Percentage Falls, Delhi Sees Huge 13% Dip The CBSE declared the results of the 2017 class tenth board examinations today.

The pass percentage in CBSE's class X board examinations 2017 has dipped over five per cent to 90.95 per cent as compared to last year's 96.21 per cent. The national capital was among the regions affected as the pass percentage fell a whopping 13 per cent to 78.09 per cent from last year's 91.06 per cent. Trivandrum scored the highest with a pass percentage of 99.85 whereas Madras and Allahabad scored 99.62 per cent and 98.23 per cent respectively. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the 2017 class X board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE declared the results of the 2017 class tenth board examinations today. So far, results have been declared for the regions of Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Trivandrum and Dehradun.A senior official said that results for other regions will be announced soon. Results can be checked at cbseresults.nic.in. Such was the anticipation of the class X board exam results that the CBSE's website crashed half-an-hour before they were scheduled to be declared.The CBSE declared the results of its class XII board examinations last week.However, the board has been embroiled in controversy over its marks moderation policy. The CBSE had, in April, controversially decided to scrap its policy of awarding grace marks for tough questions. An analysis by the board indicated that there were problems in executing the policy. The number of toppers in class XII board exams had risen from 400 to 14,000 over the last decade.A bench of the Delhi High Court subsequently ruled that the CBSE cannot shift goalposts after an exam has been held. It then passed an order asking the CBSE to continue with the policy of awarding grace marks to students in exams for a difficult question.