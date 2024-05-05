CBSE Board Exam 2024 Results: How And Where To Access 10th, 12th Scorecards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the results of the board examinations 2024 for both classes 10 and 12 in the next 15 days. According to an official announcement on the CBSE website, the results will be declared after May 20.

This declaration comes amidst widespread speculation regarding the timing of the results, with many anticipating their release in the first or second week of May.

Students eagerly awaiting their Class 10 and 12 board exam results can access their mark sheets through the official website, cbse.gov.in once they are out.

Once released, the CBSE 10th and 12th exam results will be available on several official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

Additionally, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in serve as alternative platforms for result checking. The details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID will be required to access their scorecards.

The scoreboards contain essential information such as students' names, roll numbers, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent data. To pass the examinations, students will need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as overall.

CBSE Result 2024 Live for 10th and 12th: Steps To Check

Visit the official CBSE website: cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Navigate to the examinations/board result 2024 section on the homepage.

Select the link for either Class 10 or Class 12 Board results 2024.

A new window will appear; log in using your roll number, school number, and security PIN. Click on submit.

Your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results will appear on the screen.

Download the result and print it for future reference.

The CBSE board exams for Class 12 were conducted from February 15 to April 2, while for Class 10 they took place from February 15 to March 13. Approximately 39 lakh students appeared in these examinations.

Exams for both classes were conducted in a single shift, commencing at 10.30am and concluding either at 12.30pm or 1.30pm, depending on the paper's duration. Last year, the results for Class 10th and 12th were declared on May 12.

Students are advised to regularly monitor the official website of the board and its social media platforms for authentic updates.