CBSE Post-Result, Annual Psychological Counseling Starts, Check Details

A day after announcing the board results for classes 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the free psychological counseling service for students. The service is open from today, May 14, and will be available to all students for a week. Students can dial a toll free number available on the website to take any kind of help or assistance from experts or teachers. The number is operational 24/7 for a week.

The board is running the psychological counseling services since 26 years. The session is conducted to assist students and parents in dealing common psychological challenges associated with exams and results through its two phases.



The first phase of counseling session was conducted this year before, during and after exams.

The second phase of counseling is being held now. The session includes a comprehensive team of 65 professionals including principals, trained counselors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists. These experts will provide tele-counseling round the clock for one week to the students.

An official notification from the board reads, “In light of the CBSE results announcement, the board is commencing its free psychological counseling services from 14th May, 2024, operating 24/7 for a week. For 26 years, CBSE has been assisting students and parents in dealing with common psychological challenges associated with exams and results through its two phases of counseling services. Individuals can dial the toll free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in India to access CBSE's tele-counseling helpline, providing centralised support, information, and useful tips to address result-related anxiety or stress. Additionally, the 'Counseling' link (https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/prunit_temp/index.html) on the CBSE website offers further assistance and resources to stakeholders.”

CBSE on Monday released the results of the Class 10 examinations for 2024, recording a pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. Girls achieved a pass rate of 94.75 percent, surpassing boys by 2.04 percentage points. Over 47,000 students have secured marks exceeding 95 per cent, while more than 2 lakh have achieved scores above 90 per cent.

