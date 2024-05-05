CBSE Result 2024: How To Access Scorecard Via DigiLocker?

Ahead of the declaration of results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a unique 6-digit Access Code for students' DigiLocker accounts, enabling them to access their scorecards.

"The student-wise Access Code file is being made available to Schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Access Code to individual students," the CBSE stated in an official release.

"After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents' section," the release specifies.

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Results 2024: Steps To Access Student DigiLocker Account

For Schools:

Log in with the LOC credentials.

Select 'Login as School' from the dropdown menu.

Click on 'Download Access Code file.'

A new screen will appear with options open for downloading pin.

For Class 10 students, select the download Access Code for Class 10.

For Class 12 students, select the download Access Code for Class 12.

Once downloaded, securely share the Access Code with individual students.

For Students:

Navigate to cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.

Click on "Get Started with Account Confirmation."

Choose your class: either 10 or 12.

Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit access code provided by your school.

Click "Next."

Input your 10-digit mobile number.

Click the "Submit" button.

Input your "Date of Birth" (only for Class 12).

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

Enter the OTP received and click on "Submit."

Your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click on "Go to DigiLocker Account."

Navigate to the "Issued Documents Section."

Your result will appear on the screen.

According to an official announcement on the CBSE website, the results will be declared after May 20.

In recent years, CBSE, in partnership with NeGD, has taken steps to enhance the security and privacy of students' data. This includes pre-creating DigiLocker accounts for Class 10 and 12 students to facilitate immediate access to digital academic documents through CBSE's 'Parinam Manjusha' repository upon result declaration.

Once released, the CBSE 10th and 12th exam results will be available on several official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in serve as alternative platforms for result checking. The details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID will be required to access their scorecards.

The CBSE Board Result 2024 scoreboard will have crucial information such as students' names, roll numbers, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent data. To pass the examinations, students will need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as overall.



Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2 while Class 10 from February 15 to March 13. Approximately 39 lakh students appeared in these examinations.

Exams for both classes were held in a single shift, starting at 10.30am and ending either at 12.30pm or 1.30pm, depending on the paper's duration. Last year, the results for Class 10th and 12th were declared on May 12.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the board and its social media platforms for authentic updates.