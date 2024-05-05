CBSE Result 2024: How To Access Scorecard Via DigiLocker?

Ahead of the declaration of results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a unique 6-digit Access Code for students' DigiLocker accounts, enabling them to access their scorecards.
"The student-wise Access Code file is being made available to Schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Access Code to individual students," the CBSE stated in an official release.
"After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'Issued Documents' section," the release specifies.
CBSE 10th and 12th Board Results 2024: Steps To Access Student DigiLocker Account
For Schools:
For Students:
According to an official announcement on the CBSE website, the results will be declared after May 20.
In recent years, CBSE, in partnership with NeGD, has taken steps to enhance the security and privacy of students' data. This includes pre-creating DigiLocker accounts for Class 10 and 12 students to facilitate immediate access to digital academic documents through CBSE's 'Parinam Manjusha' repository upon result declaration.
Once released, the CBSE 10th and 12th exam results will be available on several official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Additionally, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in serve as alternative platforms for result checking. The details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID will be required to access their scorecards.
The CBSE Board Result 2024 scoreboard will have crucial information such as students' names, roll numbers, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent data. To pass the examinations, students will need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as overall.
Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2 while Class 10 from February 15 to March 13. Approximately 39 lakh students appeared in these examinations.
Exams for both classes were held in a single shift, starting at 10.30am and ending either at 12.30pm or 1.30pm, depending on the paper's duration. Last year, the results for Class 10th and 12th were declared on May 12.
Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the board and its social media platforms for authentic updates.
