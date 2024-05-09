'Happy To See...': Danish Envoy Thanks Delhi Civic Body For Cleaning Area Near Embassy

The envoy said that he is thankful to the "heroes" of NDMC.

The New Delhi Municipal Council and its workers received high praise from Denmark's Ambassador to India Freddy Svane for cleaning a trash-ridden service lane near the Embassy of Denmark in Delhi's Chanakyapui. Now, the envoy, in a new video, thanked the workers of the civic body and said that he was "happy to see real action."

Mr Svane commended the workers and the hardworking staff of NDMC for their efforts in cleaning up an area that had been overflowing with trash the day before. He personally thanked several departments, including the civil works and health departments, and underlined the vital role the Lieutenant Governor had played in initiating the action.

"This transformation is significant, and I would like to thank all the great people from the NDMC who have contributed to this change. Their dedication to improving the environment is truly commendable," the Ambassador said. He also acknowledged the value of group efforts while also recognising the individuals at the site and emphasising the fact that each person plays in improving their community.

Happy to see real action. Thanks to New Delhi Municipal Council @tweetndmc#SwachhBharatpic.twitter.com/6chGtk35MS — daikanyama (@svane_freddy) May 9, 2024

On Wednesday, Mr Svane posted a video in which he was standing in the middle of the lane, pointing to the trash and construction debris that were scattered on both sides of the road. "Welcome to great, green and trashy New Delhi," he said. The envoy gestured towards the buildings of the Danish and Greek embassies and added, "Here we have the Danish embassy and we have the Greek embassy over there. This is supposed to be the service lane in between but people are just dumping and doing whatever they like over here."

After the ambassador raised concerns, the New Delhi Municipal Council cleaned up the area. The envoy later said that he is thankful to the "heroes" of NDMC. "This is the service lane here, and a few hours ago I put out a video to showcase that it could be a mess. But it takes human action, and the heroes from NDMC listened to the cry about why we should not leave such a beautiful lane full of trash. They took action. Dhanyawad!..This is about pointing at an issue not complaining. I am so proud that NDMC took action within a few minutes...I have lived here for 11 years. We love India," he said.