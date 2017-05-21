Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Steals The Show

Highlights
- This was Aishwarya's 16th year at Cannes Film Festival
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represented cosmetics giant, L'Oreal
- Aishwarya made her final red carpet appearance on Saturday night
This picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kissing her five-year-old is just too adorable.
Precious moment from when #AishwaryaRaiBachchan spotted little Aaradhya at the balcony. #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/nIlNmgMzoV— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
This is Aaradhya's second visit to the Cannes Film Festival. She had accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the French Riviera last year as well.
Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen taking Aaradhya for a tour of Cannes.
Here are some pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's various looks at the Cannes Film Festival.
A goddess, a diva or a queen ? She is all of that and so much more! RT if you agree #CannesQueenAishwarya#LifeAtCannes#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/OETJOSFkMm— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Embracing the #LifeAtCannes in Color Riche Moist Mat Orange Power, Superliner Perfect Slim Blue, Lucent Magique Blush Paradise Coral pic.twitter.com/ii5mJLGZsN— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
So pristine! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/g0PFUOz31i— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
Sun, sand and our queen in Cannes! What more can we ask for #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#LifeAtCannes#CannesQueen#AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/yWDL1GdROH— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
When at Cannes, pose and pout #LifeAtCannes#AishwaryaAtCannes#CannesQueenpic.twitter.com/er7dGHvr9W— L'Oreal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 19, 2017
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently addressed the media through face time. Speaking about her daughter Aaradhya, the Jazbaa actress said: "She has had a very normal upbringing till now. It's not like we sit her down and show her our films. I can't say she is blissfully unaware, she is aware of what we do. She obviously sees our posters all over the city. She is aware of who we are," reports PTI.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet appearance at Cannes was preceded by that of Deepika Padukone. Aishwarya presented her 2002 movie Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit at 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is all set to walk the red carpet tonight.
Actresses Amy Jackson, Shruti Haasan, Mallika Sherawat, Nandita Das and music composer A R Rahman also made an appearance at Cannes Film Festival.
Cannes Film Festival which began on May 17 will end on May 28.