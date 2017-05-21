Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Steals The Show

DAY:2 with Diva #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @cannes_filmfestival @festivaldecannes The Adulation she's welcomed wt EVERY single time n that group of fans who die evrytime she smiles #DIVA to d A n yet so humble #Aishwarya

A post shared by Mitthu Aish L'OReAL PARIS (@aishwaryaraibachchan_official) on May 20, 2017 at 11:49pm PDT