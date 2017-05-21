Cannes Film Festival: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya Steals The Show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya at Cannes. Pictures of the duo from the event are going viral on social media

All India | Written by | Updated: May 21, 2017 16:32 IST
Aishwarya and Aardhya at Cannes (Image courtesy: thedesidivas)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. This was Aishwarya's 16th year at Cannes Film Festival
  2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan represented cosmetics giant, L'Oreal
  3. Aishwarya made her final red carpet appearance on Saturday night
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her final appearance on the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night. The 43-year-old actress looked ravishing in a red gown by Ralph & Russo. She styled her look with studded earrings. This was Aishwarya's 16th year at Cannes, where she represented cosmetics giant, L'Oreal and the Guzaarish actress was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter Aaradhya. A few adorable videos and pictures of the duo from the event are going viral on social media and Aardhya looks at ease with all the paparazzi. In one picture, she is seen walking down the carpet with mommy Aishwarya in a pretty pink dress.
 


This picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kissing her five-year-old is just too adorable.
 
 
 

This is Aaradhya's second visit to the Cannes Film Festival. She had accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the French Riviera last year as well.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen taking Aaradhya for a tour of Cannes.

Here are some pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's various looks at the Cannes Film Festival.
 
 
 
 
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently addressed the media through face time. Speaking about her daughter Aaradhya, the Jazbaa actress said: "She has had a very normal upbringing till now. It's not like we sit her down and show her our films. I can't say she is blissfully unaware, she is aware of what we do. She obviously sees our posters all over the city. She is aware of who we are," reports PTI.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet appearance at Cannes was preceded by that of Deepika Padukone. Aishwarya presented her 2002 movie Devdas, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit at 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is all set to walk the red carpet tonight.

Actresses Amy Jackson, Shruti Haasan, Mallika Sherawat, Nandita Das and music composer A R Rahman also made an appearance at Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes Film Festival which began on May 17 will end on May 28.
 

