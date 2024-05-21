No Need For Driving Tests At RTO: New Driving License Rules From June 1st

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced new regulations.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced new regulations for obtaining a driving license in India.

Here are the key points:

Driving Tests at Private Institutions: Starting June 1, 2024, individuals can take driving tests at private driving training centres instead of government RTOs. These institutions will be authorised to conduct tests and issue certificates for license eligibility.

Focus on Environment: The new rules aim to reduce pollution by phasing out around 900,000 old government vehicles and implementing stricter car emission regulations.

Stricter Penalties: The fine for speeding remains between Rs 1000 and Rs 2000. However, a minor caught driving will face a hefty fine of Rs 25,000. Additionally, the vehicle owner's registration card will be cancelled, and the minor will be ineligible for a license until 25 years old.

Simplified Application Process: The Ministry has streamlined the documentation required for a new license. The type of vehicle (two-wheeler or four-wheeler) determines the specific documents needed. This reduces the need for physical checkups at RTOs.

New Rules for Private Driving Schools:

Land Requirement: Driving training centres must have a minimum of 1 acre of land (2 acres for four-wheeler training).

Testing Facility: Schools must provide access to a suitable testing facility.

Trainer Qualifications: Trainers must have a high school diploma (or equivalent), at least 5 years of driving experience, and be familiar with biometrics and IT systems.

Training Duration:

Light Motor Vehicles (LMV): 29 hours in 4 weeks, divided into 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): 38 hours in 6 weeks, divided into 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training.

These regulations ensure a high standard of education and preparation for new drivers at private training schools.

Licensing-related fees and charges

Issue of learner's license (Form 3) Rs 150.00

Learner's license test fee (or repeat test): Rs 50.00

Driving test fee (or repeat test): Rs 300.00

Issue of driving license: Rs 200.00

Issue of International Driving Permit Rs 1000.00

Addition of another vehicle class to license Rs 500.00

Endorsement or renewal of authorization for hazardous goods vehicles

Renewal of driving license: Rs 200.00

Renewal of driving license (after grace period) Rs 300.00 + additional fee of Rs 1,000 per year or part thereof (from the expiration of the grace period)

Issue or renewal of license for driving instruction school or establishment

Issue of duplicate license for driving instruction school/establishment: Rs 5000.00

Appeal against licensing authority orders (rule 29): Rs 500.00

Change of address or other particulars in driving license Rs 200.00

Application Process: The application process remains largely the same. You can apply online or offline at https://parivahan.gov.in/. The application fee depends on the license type. You will need to visit the RTO to submit documents and demonstrate your driving skills for license approval.