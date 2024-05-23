'Instead Of Doli, She Left In Arthi': Mothers Mourn Porsche Victims

Ashwini Kostha and Anish Awadhiya were killed in Pune's chilling Porsche crash

For some, the Pune Porsche crash is a tragic example of why minors should not be allowed to drive. Many see it as a test of the country's justice system. For another section, the question is whether privilege will again enable the teen to get off lightly. But for two homes in Madhya Pradesh, it is about a vacuum that nothing can ever fill. For them, "the Porsche case" signifies endless pain.

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha were two 24-year-old engineers who left their small city homes with many dreams. That night in Pune, they were out to meet friends and were returning on a bike when a drunken teen at the wheel of his high-end car hit them from behind. Ashwini, eyewitnesses said, was thrown 20 feet high and landed hard. Aneesh was thrown at a parked car. Both died on the spot.

At her Jabalpur home, Ashwini's mother Mamata is still in shock. "We were supposed to send her off in a doli (to the groom's house) after her wedding, but we were forced to carry her arthi (bier)," she told news agency PTI.

"We want justice for Ashwini. The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly. They should have not given him the car," she said about the 17-year-old driver, who has now been remanded in an observation home as the Juvenile Justice Board decides whether he will be tried as an adult.

Police have said the teenager was heavily drunk when he drove the Porsche, reportedly at 200 km per hour. The Juvenile Justice Board had earlier granted bail to the boy on conditions widely considered very flimsy. The conditions included writing a 300-word essay on "road accident and their solution", studying traffic rules for 15 days and attending counselling for his drinking habit and psychiatric treatment.

"Is it a joke? What essay will he write? A joke is playing out," Ms Koshta said. She described Ashwini as a "very talented girl". "She was one in a million. She had so many dreams," she said, tears rolling down her eyes.

Ashwini's brother Samprit told NDTV she was "smart" and "independent". "She excelled in every field. She had plans to come to our father's birthday next month and she had also planned a retirement party for him," he said.

About 150 km away is another mother, whose world turned upside down that night. Speaking to NDTV, Savita Awadhiya held herself together for some questions, before grief won and she could not hold back tears anymore. "He killed my son. Now, I will never be able to meet my son. It is the boy's mistake, you can call it murder. If he had not made such a big mistake, no one would have died. If only his family members had paid attention, today my son would have been alive," she said.

Ms Awadhiya said the teen driver must get tough punishment. "He should face the strictest punishment. They are trying very hard to save him. They are people with money and think can save their son. But my son died," she said, appealing to the Maharashtra government to help her get justice.

Remembering her son, she said Aneesh wanted to pursue an MBA. "He was very cheerful, he would make everyone his own. Earlier this month, he came home for an anniversary. He was planning to visit again soon. He had told me he was getting me a gift for me."

Anish's father Om Awadhiya said he was a responsible son who shouldered family responsibilities. His younger brother was staying with him in Pune and he took care of him.

"The culprit will get punishment... But how can we bring back our child now? He spoke to his mother two days before the accident and told us he will come soon. He was a big support for the family. What will happen to my younger son now? Who will take care of him in Pune?" he said.