Pune Porsche Crash: Mother Of Accused Teen Granted Bail In Blood Swapping Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to the mother of the teenage accused in the Pune Porsche crash case, which resulted in the death of two software engineers after a speeding car collided with their motorbike.

The 49-year-old mother of the main accused (driver) was charged and arrested for allegedly having fabricated evidence by swapping the blood sample of her son in an attempt to save him from any legal consequences.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai noted that the mother of the main accused had been incarcerated for more than 10 months.

The bench was hearing the mother's plea along with two other cases that were all linked with regard to a legal question on the furnishing of grounds of arrest to accused persons either before detention or immediately afterwards.

As regards the larger legal issue over grounds of arrest, the bench reserved its order after hearing all parties at length.

However, it granted the interim relief from arrest to the mother of the Pune Porsche crash accused after noting that she had been incarcerated for more than 10 months.

The teen's mother had moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Bombay High Court rejecting her plea for interim bail.

The main argument made on behalf of the appellant mother was that the investigating agency detained her without having furnished the grounds of arrest.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhary and Advocate Nikhil Jain represented the accused's mother.

In June 2024, the father of the teen accused who had also been booked for having manipulated the blood sample evidence, had been granted bail by a Pune district court.

The teen accused was sent to an observation home for 14 days until June 5, 2024, after his speeding car hit two IT professionals on a motorbike on the night of May 19, 2024. Both the rider and the pillion were killed in the incident.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)