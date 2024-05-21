Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami Upped The Croisette's Desi Glam In An Elegant Champagne Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Saree

Shahana's Swarovski-Embellished Blouse Matched Her Stunning Saree

Bollywood actress Shahana Goswami is turning heads at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for more reasons than one. The actress is attending the prestigious film festival for the premiere of her movie, Santosh in the Un Certain Regard section but it is her fashion choices that has us taking notes. The talented actress went the timeless route at the global event as she opted for a stunning drape by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. It was not an ordinary ensemble as she paired the beautiful satin saree with a Swarovski-embellished blouse.

Sharing details of the lovely look, designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in an Instagram post revealed that Shahana was dressed in a dramatic number that came with magnificently hand-embroidered Swarovski crystal blouse from the brand new The Raj collection. The highlight of this stunning look is truly the blouse, that features a deep U-shaped neckline and sleeveless straps. The same sparkling jewels repeat on a waistband that merges fabulously with the look. The saree in itself exuded sheer elegance with its monochrome pattern. Shahana Goswami paired the saree with jewel-toned earrings from Tribe Amrapali. For makeup, she chose a dewy base, dramatic eyes, winged-eyeliner and glowy glam.

For another event at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Shahana stepped out in a Rohit Gandhi- Rahul Khanna strapless gown. She added a chic element to the look by layering it with an embellished jacket. She threw on a belt to cinch the waist and tie the whole look together.

Before that, she added a casual touch her Cannes fashion diaries. She slipped in a co-ord set by Til. In rich shades of red, green, and olive, the ensemble features oversized bottoms, a sleeveless kurta and a waistcoat-inspired overlay.

Shahana Goswami is making us take notes with her chic Cannes style