Cannes 2024: New Day, New Pics Of Jacqueliene Fernandez From French Riviera

Jacqueliene Fernandez shared this image. (courtesy: jacquelienefernandez)

Jacqueliene Fernandez attended the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, impressing fans with her stunning appearance at the premiere of The Substance. Representing BMW, Jacqueliene looked breathtaking in a metallic beige strapless gown created by fashion designer Mikael D Couture. As she bid adieu to the French Riviera, she treated her fans to a new set of captivating photos from her time at the prestigious event. Along with the pictures, Jacqueliene shared a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude and revealing the nerves she felt before stepping onto the red carpet. Jacqueliene wrote, “@festivaldecannes where dreams meet reality! Thank you @bmwindia_official for making me a part of this historical and visually stunning spectacle where we celebrate films, fashion and fabulous moments! Thank you @fetch_india @shaanmu @namitaalexander @sashajairam @mikaeldofficial @hassanzadeh_jewelry my amazing team! Ps I was nervous.”

Prior to this, Jacqueliene Fernandez shared a video documenting her red-carpet moment at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. In the clip, Jacqueline is seen striking stylish poses for the cameras, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. The video also captures her posing on the iconic red staircase, exuding sartorial elegance in every frame. Along with the clip, Jacqueliene wrote, "Thank you @bmwindia_official for this exquisite red-carpet experience for the premiere of 'The substance' @fetch_india @visualisation_." Needless to say, the comments section was flooded with compliments. Jacqueliene's Fateh co-star Sonu Sood dropped an orange heart emoticon and a hi-five emoji.

Ahead of the event, Jacqueliene told news agency ANI, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."

Apart from Jacqueliene Fernandez, Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shahana Goswami, and Shobita Dhulipala also made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year.