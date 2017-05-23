Cannes Fashion: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Disney Princess Look Was Her 'Playing Fancy Dress' For Aaradhya

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's five-year-old daughter Aaradhya has been accompanying her mother at the Cannes Film Festival like a boss. This year was Ash's 16th appearance and Aaradhya has travelled to Cannes since she was a baby. In an interactive session with news agency PTI, the former beauty queen was asked if Aaradhya helps her with her sartorial choices when she said: "She has never put nail polish till date. She is a normal girl who is aware of all her Disney princesses. I joked with her teachers that I am going for the weekend to play fancy dress for Aaradhya so she kind of gets to see me in princess gowns."
This year at Cannes, Aishwarya made her red carpet finale in a dreamy red Ralph and Russo with Aaradhya seeing her off to the red carpet looking cute as a button in pink. For her first red carpet look, Aishwarya indeed looked straight out of a fairy tale (particularly like Cinderella) in a matte blue ball gown designed by Michael Cinco.
Aishwarya also revealed that growing up in the Bachchan family, Aaradhya is aware of their celebrity status and not perturbed by the presence of cameras. However, Aishwarya added that, Aaradhya who is an adorable poser, is not always in the mood to face the popping flashbulbs. Talking about Aaradhya in Cannes, Ash said: "There were some pictures where she is waving, I asked her what she was doing and she said I was telling them 'no, no photos, bas theek hai.' That was so cute. I realised she also posed for pictures when I was busy."
"This kind of spontaneously naturalness is lovely and we have encouraged her to be. I am very particular that Aaradhya evolves and develops into her own person and she finds her own calling in life," Aishwarya added.
The mother-daughter duo are back home in Mumbai. They were photographed arriving on May 21 - Ash in denim on denims and Aaradhya in a cute Mini Mouse-themed dress.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival on opening day, May 17, and May 18.
