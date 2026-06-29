From 101 kg To 76 kg: Fitness Coach Reveals 3 Easy Rules That Helped Him Lose 25 kg

At 46, South Asian health and fitness expert Zee Ali transformed his body by losing 25 kg in just 24 weeks, dropping from 101 kg to 76 kg. Instead of relying on crash diets or starving himself, he focused on building sustainable habits centered around protein intake, consistency, quality sleep, and hydration. In an Instagram post shared on June 22, Zee opened up about the simple lifestyle changes that helped him achieve his weight-loss goal while maintaining muscle and avoiding the cycle of restrictive dieting.

One of the biggest pillars of his transformation was a high-protein diet. Despite eating fewer calories overall, he consumed 180–200 grams of protein every day. "Even though I was eating much less food overall, I kept my protein intake at 180–200 grams a day. It helped preserve my muscles, reduced my cravings, kept my metabolism high, and helped burn belly fat faster," he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Zee also credited consistency for keeping him on track. He planned his gym sessions, meals, walks, and sleep schedule in advance, believing that having a routine leaves less room for excuses.

"A routine keeps you in charge. When you plan your sleep, gym sessions, and walks beforehand, life can't get in the way. No plan means no control. Pen and paper wins," he said.

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Sleep and hydration were equally important to his routine. Zee said he drank 3-4 litres of water daily and made it a point to be in bed by 10:30 pm every night. "Sleep and water are secret weapons. I went to bed by 10:30 pm every night and drank 3-4 litres of water daily. More sleep means more energy, and more water means less hunger. Simple," he said.

"That's it. No extreme diet. No starving myself. Just a simple routine repeated every day. I went from 101 kg to 76 kg in 24 weeks, fitter, leaner, stronger and happier at 46 years old," he added.