Cabinet Reshuffle: No Names From Nitish Kumar's Party, Shiv Sena In List Of Ministers

With government sources disclosing the names of nine people who will take oath as ministers today , a surprise factor is the absence of any member of the BJP's allies such as the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and the Shiv Sena from the list.Though top BJP leaders maintained silence on the development, people familiar with the matter in the party said the JD(U) and the Shiv Sena not figuring in the list was likely due to lack of a formula for representation which could satisfy all allies.The Shiv Sena, with 18 Lok Sabha members against two from the JD(U), wanted its share of representation similar to that of the Nitish Kumar-led party, which would have meant more berths for the Maharashtra party, a demand the BJP did not concede, people with knowledge of the matter said.In the Rajya Sabha, the Shiv Sena has three members while the JD(U) has 10.On Saturday, Nitish Kumar said in Patna that no talks between the BJP and his party have been held on the matter, while Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he has received no communication from the BJP.The AIADMK's internal problems and rebellion from TTV Dhinakaran seemed to have harmed the prospect of the Tamil Nadu party joining the central government.Nine new ministers including former Indian Foreign Service officer Hardeep Puri, ex-Mumbai Police chief Satyapal Singh and retired Indian Administrative Service officer Alphons Kannanthanam will be inducted into the union council of ministers today as part of a major revamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The new faces include BJP parliamentarians Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bihar), Virendra Kumar (Madhya Pradesh) and Shiv Pratap Shukla (Uttar Pradesh). The others are Anant Kumar Hegde, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Satyapal Singh and Alphons Kannanthanam.