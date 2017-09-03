PM Modi Meets With 9 New Ministers, Spotlight On Defence: 10 Points

PM Narendra Modi's cabinet reshuffle - the third in as many years - has been due for months now, especially in the scenario of vacancies and shifting alliances.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: September 03, 2017 09:30 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Meets With 9 New Ministers, Spotlight On Defence: 10 Points

Click to Play

A performance review of ministers was reportedly submitted to PM Modi ahead of cabinet reshuffle (File)

New Delhi:  Nine new union ministers, all from the BJP, will take oath today, among them four former administrators. Four ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal will be elevated to Cabinet rank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to appoint new Defence and Railways ministers, but names have not been released. There are no new ministers from the Janata Dal United or any another BJP ally. BJP chief Amit Shah is at PM Modi's residence where they are meeting the new ministers ahead of the oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:30 this morning.
Here are the top 10 developments in this big story:
  1. Four Ministers of State with Independent Charge will be promoted to the Union Cabinet, sources said. They are, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
  2. Among the new ministers to be sworn in today are ex-Mumbai Police chief and now BJP lawmaker Satya Pal Singh, retired diplomat Hardeep Puri, retired IAS officer KJ Alphons and former Home Secretary RK Singh, also a lawmaker. They will all be ministers of state. 
  3. The others include BJP lawmaker from Bihar Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Shiv Pratap Shukla from Uttar Pradesh. Virendra Kumar from Madhya Pradesh, Anant Kumar Hegde from Karnataka and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Rajasthan represent states where elections will be held soon.
  4. Government sources said PM Modi based his selection of new members for his team on "4Ps - passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen", to deliver on his vision of "a new India". The new ministers will be strategically deployed in key ministries and will focus on last mile delivery directly to the people, they said.
  5. Six ministers resigned to make way for the new faces and sources said they were largely pink-slipped over performance, as PM Modi looks to streamline government performance and efficiency ahead of the 2019 national elections when he will seek a second term. 
  6. A new Defence Minister is expected to be appointed today, with Arun Jaitley retaining the Finance portfolio. Mr Jaitley has held both key posts since March when Manohar Parrikar, who was Defence Minister, moved back to Goa as Chief Minister.
  7. Suresh Prabhu is expected to give up the Railways Ministry and get another assignment. Sources say Piyush Goyal is likely to take over Railways. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too could get a new ministry, as could Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti.
  8. At least two members from the BJP's latest ally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU were expected to be included in the council of ministers today. But Mr Kumar said on Saturday evening that he had no knowledge of a reshuffle, except from media reports. Two others allies the Shiv Sena and the Telugu Desam Party said the same.
  9. Allies have been left out of this round of cabinet restructuring as the BJP leadership was unable to construct a please-all formula, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting sources. The Shiv Sena is said to have argued that if Nitish Kumar's party with two Lok Sabha MPs could get two ministries, then the Sena with 18 MPs should have many more. The Shiv Sena currently has two ministers at the Centre.
  10. PM Modi's council of ministers will now have 76 ministers, up from 73. The prime minster can have a maximum 81 ministers. 
 
modi cabinet new ministers 650 gfx

Trending

Highlights

1
Nine new ministers to take oath at 10.30am, including four ex-bureaucrats
2
Promotion for Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and two others
3
New Defence and Railways Minister expected to be appointed

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READMeet PM Modi's 9 New Ministers, Some From States That Will Vote Soon
cabinet reshuffleModi Cabinet Reshufflenew ministers

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoiPhone 8Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................