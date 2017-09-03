PM Modi Meets With 9 New Ministers, Spotlight On Defence: 10 Points

A performance review of ministers was reportedly submitted to PM Modi ahead of cabinet reshuffle (File)
New Delhi: Nine new union ministers, all from the BJP, will take oath today, among them four former administrators. Four ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal will be elevated to Cabinet rank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to appoint new Defence and Railways ministers, but names have not been released. There are no new ministers from the Janata Dal United or any another BJP ally. BJP chief Amit Shah is at PM Modi's residence where they are meeting the new ministers ahead of the oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:30 this morning.
Here are the top 10 developments in this big story:
Government sources said PM Modi based his selection of new members for his team on "4Ps - passion, proficiency, professional and political acumen", to deliver on his vision of "a new India". The new ministers will be strategically deployed in key ministries and will focus on last mile delivery directly to the people, they said.
Six ministers resigned to make way for the new faces and sources said they were largely pink-slipped over performance, as PM Modi looks to streamline government performance and efficiency ahead of the 2019 national elections when he will seek a second term.
A new Defence Minister is expected to be appointed today, with Arun Jaitley retaining the Finance portfolio. Mr Jaitley has held both key posts since March when Manohar Parrikar, who was Defence Minister, moved back to Goa as Chief Minister.
Suresh Prabhu is expected to give up the Railways Ministry and get another assignment. Sources say Piyush Goyal is likely to take over Railways. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad too could get a new ministry, as could Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti.
Allies have been left out of this round of cabinet restructuring as the BJP leadership was unable to construct a please-all formula, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting sources. The Shiv Sena is said to have argued that if Nitish Kumar's party with two Lok Sabha MPs could get two ministries, then the Sena with 18 MPs should have many more. The Shiv Sena currently has two ministers at the Centre.
PM Modi's council of ministers will now have 76 ministers, up from 73. The prime minster can have a maximum 81 ministers.