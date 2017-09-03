PM Modi Meets With 9 New Ministers, Spotlight On Defence: 10 Points

A performance review of ministers was reportedly submitted to PM Modi ahead of cabinet reshuffle (File)

New Delhi: Nine new union ministers, all from the BJP, will take oath today, among them four former administrators. Four ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal will be elevated to Cabinet rank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to appoint new Defence and Railways ministers, but names have not been released. There are no new ministers from the Janata Dal United or any another BJP ally. BJP chief Amit Shah is at PM Modi's residence where they are meeting the new ministers ahead of the oath ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10:30 this morning.