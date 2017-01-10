BJP President Amit Shah Prays At Patna Sahib

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday prayed at the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib, the birthplace of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh."Amit Shah has bowed his head and offered prayers at the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib," a district police official said.Amit Shah, who arrived in Patna on a day long visit to attend a function to release a book on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, was warmly welcomed by hundreds of party leaders and workers.However, over 100 BJP supporters on motorcycles, who were part of the party brigade to escort Amit Shah from the Patna airport, violated traffic rules as they didn't wear helmets."Most of the slogan shouting BJP workers with flags and head bands violated traffic rules by not wearing helmets," police said.Last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the main function of Parkash Utsav to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh here.Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666. He was anointed the supreme leader of the Sikhs at the age of nine, becoming the last of the living Sikh gurus.