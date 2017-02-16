New Bill Seeks Cap On Guests At Wedding, Checks On Spending Over Rs 5 Lakh

Are marriages these all about spending more money to put up a grand show? If yes, then what impact does this trend have on society? Answering these questions, Congress lawmaker Ranjeet Rajan, wife of Bihar politician Pappu Yadav, has introduced a private members bill in the Lok Sabha. If passed, this bill would impact anyone who spends more than Rs 5 Lakhs on a wedding function. This, she says, will curb the "show of wealth", and prevent unnecessary extravagance, which is "not a good trend for society at large". The bill seeks to put a limit on the number of guests to be invited and dishes to be served in weddings. It also mentions that anyone spending more than Rs 5 lakhs on their wedding function, or even that of their family members, will have to contribute 10 per cent of the excess amount towards marriages of those who are poor, or live below poverty line. Speaking to news agency PTI outside Parliament, Ms Rajan said, "the purpose of this Bill is to prohibit extravagant and wasteful expenditure on marriages and to enforce simpler solemnisation."The bill, which is named as 'The Marriages (Compulsory Registration and Prevention of Wasteful Expenditure) Bill' is likely to be taken up in the Lok Sabha during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament which will resume after a break on March 9.Stressing on the significance of the bill, Ms Rajan said, "great importance should be assigned to the solemnisation of marriage between two individuals. But unfortunately, these days a tendency of celebrating marriages with pomp and show, and spending lavishly is growing in the country.""These days, marriages are more about showing off your wealth and as a result, poor families are under tremendous social pressure to spend more. This is needed to be checked as it is not good for society at large," she continued.The bill if passed, she says, will help curb extravagance to an extent, but will not stop someone from celebrating lavishly if they wish to do so. However, "if any family still intends to spend more than Rs 5 lakhs on weddings, such families will have to declare the amount proposed to be spent in advance to the appropriate government, and contribute 10 per cent of such amount in a welfare fund which shall be established by the appropriate government to assist the poor and Below Poverty Line families for the marriage of their daughters".The bill also states that once this legislation comes into force, it will become mandatory for all marriages to be registered within 60 days of the solemnisation.It adds that the government may even fix an upper limit for the number of guests invited to weddings, and the number of dishes to be served to these guests. This would be valid both for wedding and reception ceremonies in order to prevent the wastage of food items.(with inputs from PTI)