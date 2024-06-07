Chirag Paswan Says He Has Not Demanded Any Cabinet Berth

Chirag Paswan said that his only aim was to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again.

LJP-Ram Vilas (LJPRV) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said he has not demanded any Cabinet berth in the incoming BJP-led NDA government.

Media reports suggested that BJP allies, who would play a crucial role in the formation of the new government, have sought Cabinet berths during the NDA meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

However, the LJPRV President said that his only aim was to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again and the allotment of portfolios will be decided by the PM.

"I have never asked for anything for myself. It is a special privilege of the Prime Minister to decide whom he gives a place in his Cabinet...," Mr Paswan said.

The LJPRV chief further said that the NDA got a "huge majority" because of Narendra Modi and the latter is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

