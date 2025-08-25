AAP's 'Fake Case Conspiracy' Charge Amid Row Over Bill To Sack Ministers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the newly proposed 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had conspired to bring down the AAP government in Delhi.



The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill proposes a framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers if they are detained for up to 30 days on serious criminal charges.

Speaking to ANI, Dhanda alleged that all charges levelled against senior AAP leaders, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Satyendar Jain, were "fabricated".

"It is clear from the BJP's and Amit Shah's statements that to bring down the Arvind Kejriwal government, all fake cases were charged against him. It was a conspiracy by the BJP to bring down the AAP government in Delhi. Today, people are remembering Arvind Kejriwal's governance from jail," Dhanda said.

He further compared the governance of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with that of the current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that while Kejriwal is being remembered for his administrative work, Gupta is struggling to address key civic issues in the national capital.

"Rekha Gupta ji is not in jail, yet, private school fees are increasing, sewer water is flowing on roads, crimes are increasing, there is a shortage of water in colonies, and there are power cuts," he said.

Earlier in the day, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, taking a swipe at the BJP over the Bill.

The AAP national convenor asked how many years of imprisonment should be awarded to a person who includes "criminals" in political parties and later makes them Prime Minister or Chief Minister.

"Should a person who includes criminals of serious crimes in his party, gets all their cases dismissed, and makes them ministers, deputy chief ministers, or chief ministers, also be required to resign from his position? How many years of imprisonment should such a person face?" Arvind Kejriwal wrote on the social media platform X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier criticised the Opposition for protesting against the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill and said that both he and the BJP "completely reject" the idea that the country "cannot be governed without the person" who has been jailed.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah said, "I want to ask the entire nation and the Opposition... Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail? Does that suit the dignity of our democracy?"

