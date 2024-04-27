Groom Makes Hilarious Leap During Playful 'Varmala' Ceremony

The groom jumps right off the wedding throne, successfully placing garland on bride.

A lighthearted twist on a traditional Indian wedding ritual has gone viral after a video captured the groom's daring leap to complete the Varmala ceremony.

The Varmala involves the bride and groom exchanging flower garlands, symbolizing their union. In some cases, the bride's family playfully lifts the bride to make it slightly challenging for the groom to place his garland.

This video features the bride's squad lifting her just as the groom reaches for his turn. In a surprising move, the groom jumps right off the wedding throne, successfully placing the garland on the bride. However, the momentum sends the bride and her supporting relatives tumbling backwards onto the stage.

सरकारी दूल्हे को कमजोर ना समझें 🤣🤣🤣

Donot underestimate the power ......😅😅 pic.twitter.com/qJnf7vgqt7 — Sarita sarawag (@Sarita_sarawag) April 22, 2024

The clip, shared by Sarita Sarawag, ends with the bride in laughter and the groom standing proudly. Netizens have been enjoying the lighthearted chaos, leaving humorous comments on the video.

This isn't the first time a playful Varmala ceremony has gone viral. Last year, a video showed a friend attempting to lift the groom during the exchange, but nearly causing a collision with the bride.

These clips highlight the fun and lighthearted moments that can occur during Indian weddings, adding a touch of humor to the momentous occasion.