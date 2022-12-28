Watch: This Bride's Incredible Backbend During Varmala Ceremony Impresses Internet

The video has amassed 1.7 million views

Indian weddings are fun. From enthusiastic dance performances to indulging in delicious food, desi weddings are unmissable. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a bride, dressed in a lehenga showing off her incredible flexibility.

Posted by an Instagram user Prachi Tomar, the video is from the Varmala ceremony. The video starts with the bride putting a garland around the groom's neck. Just as the groom decides to do the same, the bride makes it difficult for the husband-to-be to put the garland around her neck. The bride bends back in an arch even when clad in a heavy bridal lehenga. However, the groom was able to put the garland around the bride's neck. The couple was all smiles throughout the fun-filled video.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "WHEN THE BRIDE TOOK YOGA TOO SERIOUSLY."

The video was posted on December 10, and so far it has amassed 1.7 million views with 1,44,000 views and several comments. The internet was amazed by the bride's act. A user commented, "Those bending abilities will have many benefits."

Another user wrote, "Bride is giving Matrix movie effect."

The third user wrote, "She's showing her flexibility."

The fourth user wrote, "180-degree linear bend." The fifth user wrote, "She was practising for that moment her whole life."

Meanwhile, another video of a bride teasing the groom during varmala also went viral.

