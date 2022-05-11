Threshing Machine As Air Conditioner? Jugaad Video Goes Viral

A threshing machine installed at the entrance gate of a tent at a wedding function.

Internet is a repository of strange content. A video of a threshing machine installed at the entrance gate of a tent at a wedding function is a proof of that.

The threshing machine was placed there to welcome guests and the photo is now going viral on social media.

The video, tweeted by IPS officer Awanish Sharan, shows the threshing machine being used as an air conditioning system for guests who are arriving at the wedding ceremony.

Also Read | Viral Video: Adorable Otters Roll And Play With Ice

"Welcoming the processions with the air of Thresher. Awesome idea," the IPS officer said in his post.

People can be seen enjoying the cool breeze and taking pictures in front of the machine, which is installed on a man-made water body.

The video has received over 9,000 likes and over 1.4 lakh views on Twitter.

Users have enjoyed watching the video and left amusing comments.

“What idea sir ji,” a user commented.

“India is known for its Desi jugaad,” a second user wrote.

Also Read | "Ruined Her Life": Internet On Woman Who Left Husband For "Soulmate"

“Watch closely it has been parked over water body, so it's carrying moisture also working like cooler,” a third user commented telling the importance of the water body in assisting the machine in cooling the air.

A threshing machine, also known as a thresher, is farm equipment that extracts the seeds from the stalks and husks of grain. It does this by stamping on the plant, forcing the seeds to fall out.