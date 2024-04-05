Pappu Yadav, In Tears, Asks Congress Why He Was Denied Poll Ticket

Former Bihar MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, has filed his nomination from Purnea as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket by Congress. This move has sparked controversy with the Congress claiming that they will back their alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Purnea.

In the INDIA bloc's seat-sharing arrangement, the Purnea seat was allocated to the RJD, which is contesting 26 of Bihar's 40 seats and the Congress nine. The Left parties got the remaining five seats.

Moments before filing his nomination, the disgruntled Congress leader said, "I will be with the party till my last breath."

Visibly emotional, Pappu Yadav questioned the Congress leadership and lamented that despite his expressed desire to represent Purnea, he was repeatedly denied a ticket. He wondered aloud what qualities he lacked that warranted such treatment, especially considering his dedication and efforts in the region.

"What was lacking in me? Why was I being told again and again to go to Madhepura or Supaul? Whereas even before the merger of my party with Congress, I had met Lalu Yadav and said that I could not leave Purnea and go anywhere," Mr Ranjan said as his tears flowed.

Pappu Yadav had won the Purnea seat thrice in the 1990s. He said that many people have tried to end his political career but the people of Purnea have always supported him.

"Many people conspired to end my political career. The people of Purnea have always supported Pappu Yadav above caste and creed. I will strengthen the INDIA alliance ...and I resolve to make Rahul Gandhi stronger," he said.