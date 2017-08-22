Bihar Floods: Number Of Deaths Rises To 341

The flood situation in Bihar remained grim with the death toll reaching 341 on Tuesday, an official said. A Bihar Disaster Management Department official said 146.19 lakh persons in 19 districts have been affected by the floods.According to an official release, till date 7,61,774 people have been evacuated to safe places by the rescue teams of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, while the government has set up 1,085 relief camps in which 2,29,097 people are living."For the flood victims, 1,608 community kitchens have been set up," the official said."Major rivers in spate have breached banks, inundated new areas and displaced thousands since last week, washing away hundreds of huts and damaging buildings, roads, bridges and standing crops worth crores of rupees."He said thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes after flood waters entered their villages and have taken shelter at high places, including school buildings and embankments.