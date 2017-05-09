Baahubali 2: The 'Well Laid Out Plan' That Is Now Making Box Office Explode Baahubali: The Conclusion: "The makers of the movie were very clear before the start of the project in 2013 that it has to be made into a pan-India film," said a source close to filmmaker S S Rajamouli's project

Share EMAIL PRINT Baahubali: The Conclusion - Prabhas in a film still New Delhi: Highlights Baahubali wasn't just a dream, it was a well laid out plan, said a source Baahubali 2 became the first Indian film to make Rs 1,000 cr worldwide Baahubali 2 is now being dubbed in Mandarin, Korean and Japanese Baahubali: The Conclusion became the first Indian film to gross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide and as it Baahubali 2 is now being dubbed in Mandarin, Korean and Japanese after its success created a benchmark for future productions. But behind-the-scenes it was a well-planned strategy. "Baahubali wasn't just a dream, it was a well laid out plan. The makers of the movie were very clear before the start of the project in 2013 that it has to be made into a pan-India film. And they not only had this ambition but they also put efforts and resources behind it," a source close to the film told NDTV.



"The ambition on the part of the makers was clear and so was their determination. Every filmmaker thinks that he or she is making possibly the biggest film of the country, especially during the planning stage, but here things were different. S S Rajamouli and Shobu (Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali series) had amazing clarity about the project. In our first meeting itself we released the sweep and the canvass would be something that Indian screens haven't seen before," Prabhat Choudhary of SPICE told NDTV.



The appeal of the film Mahabharata, Ramayana, all the history, have a very rich culture and history that we've been ignoring for so long. We have been trying to ape western films. I don't have anything against it but when we have such a treasure trove with us, it only makes sense to exploit it."



"People thought we were fools," Shobu Yarlagadda told



Baahubali 2 has achieved the unthinkable. We can only see that it was a job of hardcore specialists doing better than their best.



Baahubali series stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia. Baahubali: The Conclusion released on April 28.



