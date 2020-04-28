Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - How Rana Daggubati And Tamannaah Bhatia Celebrated '3 Glorious Years Of The Magnificent' Film

amannaah Bhatia shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tamannaahspeaks )

It's been three years since SS Rajamouli's fantasy epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in theatres and we still can't get over the blockbuster film. Baahubali 2 has a separate fanbase as it reveals why Kattappa killed Baahubali in the first part of the franchise. On Tuesday, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the "3 glorious years of the magnificent" Baahubali 2 and made their fans nostalgic. Rana, who played the role of arrogant and usurper Bhallaladev in the epic saga, replied to producer Shobu Yarlagadda's tweet about Baahubali 2's success and wrote: "The might, the majesty, the Mahishmathi! Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2." Tamannaah, who played the role of warrior Avantika, shared a few pictures from the sets of Baahubali 2 and wrote: "Can't imagine we are already celebrating 3 glorious years of the magnificent and opulent #Baahubali2."

"Still remember my first day on the sets when my dream of being directed by SS Rajamouli sir came true. A big thank you to the entire team of Baahubali, who worked like a big happy family and our audiences for loving the movie and pouring in unconditional love every single day," she added.

The pictures feature Prabhas (who played the roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the film), SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Shobu Yarlagadda.

Here's what Rana Daggubati tweeted:

The Might, The Majesty,

The Mahishmathi!! Miss all of you loads. #3YrsOfMightyBaahubali2https://t.co/6Pjy7l34EV — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 28, 2020

Now check out Tamannaah's post here:

On the occasion, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also reminded us how Baahubali 2 created a storm at the box office in 2017. He shared the box office report of the blockbuster, which released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi pan-India. In his tweets, Mr Adarsh shared the benchmarks set by the film and summarized how the film "rewrote the rules" of the box office game.

On 28 April 2017, three years ago, #Baahubali2 took the world by storm... Decimated previous #BO records... Set new benchmarks... Emerged a trendsetter... Rewrote the rules of the game. #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2pic.twitter.com/qXAFgtgWRH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] benchmarks... A record that remains unbroken to this day...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 2

100 cr: Day 3

150 cr: Day 4

200 cr: Day 6

250 cr: Day 8

300 cr: Day 10

350 cr: Day 12

400 cr: Day 15

450 cr: Day 20

475 cr: Day 24

500 cr: Day 34 pic.twitter.com/mBC13N2b9T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 27, 2020

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first film of the franchise, released in 2015. It was the first Telugu film to get a worldwide release in Hindi. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which opened in 2017, became the biggest hit in the history of Indian cinema. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was the distributor of both the films' Hindi version. The franchise also featured Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju.