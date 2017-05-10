Arvind Panagariya Meets Yogi Adityanath To Prepare UP Blueprint

In yet another indication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued support to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, a team from Niti Aayog, the nation's key planning body - met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today.Sources said the issues discussed at the high profile meeting today included a new industrial policy that would create more jobs, an upgraded health system that would arrest the state's absymal maternal mortality rates and making the state's urban areas open defecation free by next year.It was the first state specific presentation by the body, which lays down the roadmap for the nation. The initiative came after Niti Aayog was mandated by the Prime Minister's Office to prepare a blueprint for the development of the state, which gave the BJP a sweeping mandate in the recently held assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that the new government has to deliver on its promised development plank."This is the first time Niti Aayog is going to work with a state government in this manner. We are going to make the state developed with the help of Niti Aayog... Developing Uttar Pradesh is the key towards the development of the entire country," the Chief Minister said after the day-long meeting with Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya and CEO Amitabh Kant.The saffron-robed Chief Minister has already embarked on a tough programme to clean up the administration, introducing biometric attendance in government offices, oath of cleanliness and surprise checks.The Central government, on its part, had shown continued support. Two days ago, five senior IAS officers, who were on deputation to the Central government, had been sent back to Lucknow for postings in key departments.