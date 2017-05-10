Arvind Panagariya Meets Yogi Adityanath To Prepare UP Blueprint

After Nudge From PM Narendra Modi's Office, NITI Aayog's Arvind Panagariya and Amitabh Kant met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 10, 2017 22:54 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arvind Panagariya Meets Yogi Adityanath To Prepare UP Blueprint

Yogi Adityanath has already embarked on a tough programme to clean up the administration.

Lucknow:  In yet another indication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's continued support to the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, a team from Niti Aayog, the nation's key planning body - met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today.

Sources said the issues discussed at the high profile meeting today included a new industrial policy that would create more jobs, an upgraded health system that would arrest the state's absymal maternal mortality rates  and making the state's urban areas open defecation free by next year.

It was the first state specific presentation by the body, which lays down the roadmap for the nation. The initiative came after Niti Aayog was mandated by the Prime Minister's Office to prepare a blueprint for the development of the state, which gave the BJP a sweeping mandate in the recently held assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that the new government has to deliver on its promised development plank.   

"This is the first time Niti Aayog is going to work with a state government in this manner. We are going to make the state developed with the help of Niti Aayog... Developing Uttar Pradesh is the key towards the development of the entire country," the Chief Minister said after the day-long meeting with Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya and CEO Amitabh Kant.

The saffron-robed Chief Minister has already embarked on a tough programme to clean up the administration, introducing biometric attendance in government offices, oath of cleanliness and surprise checks.

The Central government, on its part, had shown continued support. Two days ago, five senior IAS officers, who were on deputation to the Central government, had been sent back to Lucknow for postings in key departments.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READJustin Bieber India Concert Highlights: That's All From Justin Bieber, Folks. Concert Ends With Sorry
NITI AayogYogi AdityanathArvind PanagariyaAmitabh KantNarendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................