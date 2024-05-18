Video: Little Boy's Rendition Of 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' Goes Viral

The charming performance has captivated social media users.

A heartwarming video of a young boy singing the Nepali song "Badal Barsa Bijuli" has captured the hearts of social media users, garnering over 5 million views. The clip, filmed in the picturesque town of Manang, Nepal, showcases the talented boy amidst breathtaking scenery of flowers, green grass, and fluffy clouds. The idyllic backdrop adds a special touch to his performance, enhancing the emotional impact of the video.

Watch the video here:

This video has gone viral, with viewers praising the boy's impressive vocal abilities. The song "Badal Barsa Bijuli" has a history of capturing the internet's attention. Previously, a video of a child dancing to the song at a school function also went viral. The infectious energy of the dance, combined with the participation of other students, received widespread applause.

The song's initial rise to viral fame can be credited to two sisters, Princy and Prisma Khatiwada, from Nepal. Their 14-second dance reel on Instagram sparked a wave of memes and brought the song into the spotlight. This brief performance captivated viewers and significantly increased the song's popularity.

"Badal Barsa Bijuli" originally gained fame in 2004 when it was featured in the Nepali film "Kartabya." Sung by Anand Karki and Prashna Shakya, the song speaks of love's declaration amid a romantic downpour. The talented duo of Sachin Singh as the composer and Karun Thapa as the lyricist brought this sensuous melody to life.

A blast from the past, "Badal Barsa Bijuli" still strikes a chord with listeners today. This catchy tune and its relatable lyrics have proven to be ageless. Recent viral videos have only fueled its popularity, solidifying its place as a timeless classic.