Around 81.31% Of CUET-UG 2024 Exam Completed In Three Days

The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the third day of Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG) - 2024 across India. The test was held for Geography (313), Physical Education/NCC/Yoga (321), Business Studies (305), and Accountancy (301).

NTA completed nearly 9.31 per cent of the total examination by third day of the undergraduate entrance exam. The examinations were conducted in approximately 620 centres across the country and abroad and covered approximately 5.39 lakh test papers.

Advertisement

As per official information shared by the NTA, "In total, 81.31% of the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination has been completed in three days (15, 16, and 17 May 2024) with a significant increase in attendance as the examination schedule was announced well in advance, and all scheduled candidates were allotted centres close to their residences, fulfilling their first-choice preferences based on present or permanent addresses."

For the first time, the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination is conducted in pen and paper mode for 15 subjects in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Brasilia, Cape Town, Canberra, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Moscow, Muscat, Oslo, Ottawa, Port Louis, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Washington D.C.

CUET UG 2024 began on Wednesday, May 15, and would conclude on May 29. The examination will be held in multiple shifts for different subjects. Exams from May 15-18 will be conducted in pen and paper mode, while the remaining papers in 2024 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 21-24.

About 13.48 lakh unique candidates are taking the CUET (UG) in a hybrid format (CBT & Pen & Paper) for 57.95 lakh subject combinations.